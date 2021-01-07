Menu
2021 Ducati XDiavel S

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2021 Ducati XDiavel S

2021 Ducati XDiavel S

2021 Ducati XDiavel S

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6479146

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sport Bike
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The undisputed protagonist of the XDiavel, the Testastretta DVT 1262 twin-cylinder engine, becomes compliant with the new European emissions standard, featuring an updated and newly designed silencer layout and a new engine calibration. As a result, the XDiavel delivers a maximum power output of 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.0 kgm at 5,000 rpm, with an increase of 8 hp and 0.2 kgm compared to the Euro 4 version.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

