2021 Ford Bronco Sport

42,122 KM

$33,577

+ tax & licensing
Outer Banks

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

42,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C69MRA26461

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,122 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport