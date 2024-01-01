$33,577+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$33,577
+ taxes & licensing
42,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C69MRA26461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 42,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
