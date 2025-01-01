$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
81,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C63MRA40825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 5B033A
- Mileage 81,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
