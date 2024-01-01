Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Escape

88,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 11444624
  2. 11444624
  3. 11444624
  4. 11444624
  5. 11444624
  6. 11444624
  7. 11444624
  8. 11444624
  9. 11444624
  10. 11444624
  11. 11444624
  12. 11444624
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9BZ3MUA38060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 300A | 15.5” SCREEN | WIRELESS CHARGER | SYNC4 for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 300A | 15.5” SCREEN | WIRELESS CHARGER | SYNC4 5,000 KM $71,290 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Focus SES for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Ford Focus SES 325,368 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 52,843 KM $22,944 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape