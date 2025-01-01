Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>AWD, Equipment Group 200A.<br><br>Black 2021 Ford Escape SE 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic AWD<p></p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2021 Ford Escape

76,335 KM

Details Description Features

$21,925

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12685677

2021 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12685677
  2. 12685677
  3. 12685677
  4. 12685677
  5. 12685677
  6. 12685677
  7. 12685677
  8. 12685677
  9. 12685677
  10. 12685677
  11. 12685677
  12. 12685677
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,925

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,335KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G69MUA07152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 5S084A
  • Mileage 76,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


AWD, Equipment Group 200A.

Black 2021 Ford Escape SE 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic AWD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE 76,335 KM $21,925 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Explorer ST 84,342 KM $43,212 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 8,618 KM $41,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,925

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2021 Ford Escape