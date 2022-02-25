Menu
2021 Ford Escape

1,200 KM

Details Features

$43,978

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
Titanium

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

1,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8420246
  • Stock #: P6255
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93MUA81962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

