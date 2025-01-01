Menu
2021 Ford Expedition

77,891 KM

Details Features

$54,744

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

12518578

2021 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$54,744

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,891KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT3MEA14532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$54,744

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2021 Ford Expedition