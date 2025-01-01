$54,744+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford Expedition
Max Limited
2021 Ford Expedition
Max Limited
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$54,744
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,891KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT3MEA14532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 77,891 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 172,760 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat 24,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 103,506 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$54,744
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2021 Ford Expedition