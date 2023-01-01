2021 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 6 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10533645

10533645 Stock #: 3T689A

3T689A VIN: 1FM5K8GC7MGA47923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 47,659 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.