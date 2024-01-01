$46,954+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$46,954
+ taxes & licensing
54,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8GC1MGB08148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 54,772 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 130,033 KM $32,910 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 36,793 KM $40,009 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE Se | Awd | Cold Weather Pkg | Convenience Pkg!! 43,304 KM $29,019 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,954
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2021 Ford Explorer