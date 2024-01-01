$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum
2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8HC7MGA89801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 24,124 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 59,350 KM $30,010 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL 50,010 KM $25,009 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select Navigation | Awd | Climate Pkg!! 97,507 KM $28,910 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2021 Ford Explorer