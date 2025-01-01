Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

156,336 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

12505438

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH0MGB56212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,336 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

2021 Ford Explorer