2021 Ford Explorer

24,382 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8666594
  • Stock #: P6321
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC1MGA34052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6321
  • Mileage 24,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

