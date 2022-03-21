$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2021 Ford Explorer
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8666594
- Stock #: P6321
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC1MGA34052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P6321
- Mileage 24,382 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2