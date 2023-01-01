Menu
2021 Ford F-150

26,753 KM

Details Description Features

$55,987

+ tax & licensing
$55,987

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$55,987

+ taxes & licensing

26,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354971
  • Stock #: 3B109A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0MFB56087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,753 KM

Vehicle Description



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature

7-Day Money Back Guarantee*



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 16 dealerships across Ontario, offering 14 brands and over 2500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*View program details https://www.autoiq.com/money-back-guarantee/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

