Menu
Account
Sign In
Great condition, safetied 2021 Ford F-150 4Z4 SuperCab equipped with a 3.3L V6 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Additional Equipment: Tonneau CoverExterior: BlackInterior: Dark Slate ClothPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our clients loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

2021 Ford F-150

97,821 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

  1. 11263424
  2. 11263424
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,821KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1EB4MKE08688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9864
  • Mileage 97,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition, safetied 2021 Ford F-150 4Z4 SuperCab equipped with a 3.3L V6 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Additional Equipment: Tonneau CoverExterior: BlackInterior: Dark Slate ClothPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 92,095 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 91,846 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 97,543 KM $41,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150