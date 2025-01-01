Menu
2021 Ford F-150

109,457 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

12702924

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,457KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E81MKE51218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2021 Ford F-150