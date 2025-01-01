Menu
This Beautiful 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, Moonroof, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Two Technology Package, 4X4 Drivetrain, SYNC 4 with 12 Touchscreen, Digital Instrument Cluster, Power Adjustable Front Seats W/ Memory, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate with Lift Assist, Parking Distance Control, Active Blindspot Assist, Lane Departure Assist, Remote Start, 2.7L ECO BOOST W/ Auto Start/Stop Technology & More!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
85,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9MFD02938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, Moonroof, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Two Technology Package, 4X4 Drivetrain, SYNC 4 with 12'' Touchscreen, Digital Instrument Cluster, Power Adjustable Front Seats W/ Memory, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate with Lift Assist, Parking Distance Control, Active Blindspot Assist, Lane Departure Assist, Remote Start, 2.7L ECO BOOST W/ Auto Start/Stop Technology & More!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

