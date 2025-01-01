$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Used
66,283KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1MFD07678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 66,283 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2021 Ford F-150