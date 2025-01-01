$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew NAVIGATION NO ACCIDENT 5.5BOX
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,983 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 BOX, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ALERT,BACK UP CAMERA, NO ACCIDENT,BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEATS,POWER SEATS, TOW HITCH
FOR SAFETY CERTIFED ADD $699+ TAX
CLEAN CARFAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
