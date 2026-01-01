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<html> <p>#SAFTEY CERTIFIED 2 YEARS WARRANTY </p> <p>#NO ACCIDENT </p> <p>#XLT CREW CAB </p> <br> <p>2021 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB 5.0L V8 ENGINE 4x4..</p> <br> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES. MUST SEE IN PERSON </p> <br> <p>165,000 KMS </p> <br> <p>FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:</p> <p>- LANE ASSIST & BLIND SPOT MONITORING </p> <p>- REARVIEW CAMERA & BACK UP SENSOR </p> <p>- APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO (Wireless)</p> <p>- NAVIGATION </p> <p>- BLUETOOTH </p> <p>- SPACIOUS CREW CAB </p> <p>- RUNNING BOARD </p> <p>- CRUISE CONTROL </p> <p>- FOG LIGHT </p> <p>And more </p> <br> <br> <p>BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!</p> <br> <p>FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE</p> </html>

2021 Ford F-150

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14061396

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55MFB96586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description


#SAFTEY CERTIFIED 2 YEARS WARRANTY


#NO ACCIDENT


#XLT CREW CAB




2021 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB 5.0L V8 ENGINE 4x4..




THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES. MUST SEE IN PERSON




165,000 KMS




FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:


- LANE ASSIST & BLIND SPOT MONITORING


- REARVIEW CAMERA & BACK UP SENSOR


- APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO (Wireless)


- NAVIGATION


- BLUETOOTH


- SPACIOUS CREW CAB


- RUNNING BOARD


- CRUISE CONTROL


- FOG LIGHT


And more






BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!




FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
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416-527-0101

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2021 Ford F-150