$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#SAFTEY CERTIFIED 2 YEARS WARRANTY
#NO ACCIDENT
#XLT CREW CAB
2021 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB 5.0L V8 ENGINE 4x4..
THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES. MUST SEE IN PERSON
165,000 KMS
FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:
- LANE ASSIST & BLIND SPOT MONITORING
- REARVIEW CAMERA & BACK UP SENSOR
- APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO (Wireless)
- NAVIGATION
- BLUETOOTH
- SPACIOUS CREW CAB
- RUNNING BOARD
- CRUISE CONTROL
- FOG LIGHT
And more
BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-527-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-527-0101