Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

3,551 KM

Details Description Features

$67,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,988

+ taxes & licensing

3,551KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7734315
  • Stock #: RC9390
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1MFB72850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RC9390
  • Mileage 3,551 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, mint condition, safetied 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4X4 is equipped with a 2.7L V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 502A equipment group, agate black metallic exterior, black leather interior, Ford co-pilot 360 assist 2.0, trailer tow package, FX4 off-road package, lariat sport package, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensors, lane-keeping system, and so much more!Want more information or to book a test drive? Call us at @1-888-283-6702 or Text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 Stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Proudly serving the cities and towns of: Kitchener Guelph Waterloo Hamilton Oakville Toronto Windsor London Niagara Falls Cambridge Orillia Bracebridge Barrie Mississauga Brampton Simcoe Burlington Ottawa Sarnia Port Elgin Kincardine Listowel Collingwood Arthur Wiarton Brantford St. Catharines Newmarket Stratford Peterborough Kingston Sudbury Sault Ste Marie Welland Oshawa Whitby Cobourg Belleville Trenton Petawawa North Bay Huntsville Gananoque Brockville Napanee Arnprior Bancroft Owen Sound Chatham St. Thomas Leamington Milton Ajax Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Cooled Front Seat(s)
am/fm
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2019 Maserati Levant...
 14,500 KM
$109,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer XLT
 57,056 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat
 227,446 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory