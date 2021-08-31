Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7734315

7734315 Stock #: RC9390

RC9390 VIN: 1FTEW1EP1MFB72850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # RC9390

Mileage 3,551 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio GPS System Hill Ascent Control Cooled Rear Seat(s) Adaptative Cruise Control

