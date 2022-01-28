Menu
2021 Ford F-150

6,355 KM

Details Description Features

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

PLATINUM

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6,355KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8250858
  • Stock #: D06656
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED5MFD06656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D06656
  • Mileage 6,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Audio
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

