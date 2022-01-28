Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,988 + taxes & licensing 6 , 3 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8250858

8250858 Stock #: D06656

D06656 VIN: 1FTFW1ED5MFD06656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D06656

Mileage 6,355 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Seating Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Premium Audio Bed Liner Turbocharged Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Cooled Rear Seat(s) Gas/Electric Hybrid Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.