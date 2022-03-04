$72,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,488
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$72,488
+ taxes & licensing
25,795KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590574
- Stock #: RC9492
- VIN: 1FTFW1E5XMKD76170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RC9492
- Mileage 25,795 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver Seat
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Flex Fuel Capability
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kennedy Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4