Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,488 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590574

8590574 Stock #: RC9492

RC9492 VIN: 1FTFW1E5XMKD76170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RC9492

Mileage 25,795 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort rear air Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Seating Power Driver Seat Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Flex Fuel Capability GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Terrain Tires Rear All Terrain Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.