2021 Ford F-150

25,795 KM

$72,488

+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Lariat

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

25,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8590574
  • Stock #: RC9492
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XMKD76170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9492
  • Mileage 25,795 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver Seat
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Flex Fuel Capability
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

