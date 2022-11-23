Menu
2021 Ford F-150

8,504 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

8,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9414181
  • Stock #: 3T011A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB9MFA17533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,504 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

