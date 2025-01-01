Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-250

250,841 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12505435

2021 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12505435
  2. 12505435
  3. 12505435
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
250,841KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W2BT0MEC95095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P7134
  • Mileage 250,841 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2014 Infiniti Q50 Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Infiniti Q50 Premium 94,946 KM $15,456 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 77,227 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge 201A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG | SEL APPEAR PKG for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Ford Edge 201A | CANADIAN TOURING PKG | SEL APPEAR PKG 169,731 KM $10,256 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2021 Ford F-250