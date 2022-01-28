Menu
2021 Ford F-250

46,967 KM

Details Description Features

$96,988

+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,967KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8187960
  • Stock #: C00785
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT7MEC00785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,967 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, great condition, safetied 2021 Ford F-250 Lariat is equipped with a 6.7L power stroke V8 diesel engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 608A equipment group, gooseneck hitch kit, all-weather mats, Lariat black appearance package, spray in bed liner, FX4 off-road package, twin-panel moonroof, snow plow package, adaptive cruise control, 5th wheel hitch prep package, adaptive steering, leather interior, advanced security group, rear view camera. reverse sensing system, SYNC 4, trailer brake controller, trailer tow package, and much more! This vehicle also comes equipped with a hard rolling tonneau cover valued at $2,500Exterior: BlackInterior: Black leatherPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Sunroof
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Adaptative Cruise Control

