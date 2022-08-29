Menu
2021 Ford F-350

28,491 KM

Details Features

$89,657

+ tax & licensing
$89,657

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford F-350

Lariat

2021 Ford F-350

Lariat

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$89,657

+ taxes & licensing

28,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9241078
  Stock #: D2G058A
  VIN: 1FT8W3BN5MEC95102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,491 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

