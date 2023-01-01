$71,500+ tax & licensing
$71,500
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2021 Ford F-350
2021 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$71,500
+ taxes & licensing
59,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9900974
- Stock #: P6626
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT5MEC79237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P6626
- Mileage 59,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2