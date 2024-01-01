Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Mustang

100,183 KM

Details Features

$36,011.50

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11137981
  2. 11137981
  3. 11137981
  4. 11137981
  5. 11137981
  6. 11137981
  7. 11137981
  8. 11137981
  9. 11137981
  10. 11137981
  11. 11137981
  12. 11137981
Contact Seller

$36,011.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF5M5107032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P6852
  • Mileage 100,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Lincoln MKC Reserve 71,512 KM $27,512.50 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge ST-Line | Panoramic Roof | Awd!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Ford Edge ST-Line | Panoramic Roof | Awd!! 7,518 KM $46,011.50 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge ST-Line | Panoramic Roof | Ford Co Pilot Assist!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Ford Edge ST-Line | Panoramic Roof | Ford Co Pilot Assist!! 5,460 KM $46,011.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,011.50

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang