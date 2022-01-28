Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

1,030 KM

$74,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
MACH-E SELECT REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN!

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

1,030KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8162398
  Stock #: 1-21-332
  VIN: 3FMTK1RM2MMA50187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,030 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE LOVE ELECTRIC CARS OF ALL MAKES AND MODELS - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM IN OAKVILLE TODAY! *

Finished in Space White Metallic Tri-coat and paired to Black Onyx Interior with ActiveX Seats, meet the Ford Mustang Mach-E all electric crossover! This all electric pony is already the recipient of many awards one year into its production - North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, IIHS Top Safety Pick and Car and Driver 2021 EV of the Year. Comes equipped with the following options:


EXTERIOR:

- 18" Shadow Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels with High Gloss Black Painted Aero Covers

- Black Painted Roof

- Hands Free, Foot Activated Liftgate

- Sideview Power Folding Mirrors


INTERIOR:

- AM/FM Stereo with 6 Speakers

- Voice Activated Touchscreen Navigation System

- 15.5" Touchscreen

- Heated Front Row Seats with Memory settings for Driver

- Heated Steering Wheel


HARDWARE:

- 68 kWh Standard Range Battery

- Rear Primary Electric Motor

- Rear Wheel Drive

- Single Speed Automatic Transmission


This one owner, accident and claims free pony is ready for a new home! Sold safety inspected and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Balance of Manufacture Comprehensive Warranty (3 yrs / 60,000 km), Powertrain Warranty (5 yrs / 100,000 km) and Battery Warranty (8 yrs / 160,000 km). 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

