$74,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2021 Ford Mustang
MACH-E SELECT REAR WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
$74,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8162398
- Stock #: 1-21-332
- VIN: 3FMTK1RM2MMA50187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,030 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE LOVE ELECTRIC CARS OF ALL MAKES AND MODELS - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM IN OAKVILLE TODAY! *
Finished in Space White Metallic Tri-coat and paired to Black Onyx Interior with ActiveX Seats, meet the Ford Mustang Mach-E all electric crossover! This all electric pony is already the recipient of many awards one year into its production - North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, IIHS Top Safety Pick and Car and Driver 2021 EV of the Year. Comes equipped with the following options:
EXTERIOR:
- 18" Shadow Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels with High Gloss Black Painted Aero Covers
- Black Painted Roof
- Hands Free, Foot Activated Liftgate
- Sideview Power Folding Mirrors
INTERIOR:
- AM/FM Stereo with 6 Speakers
- Voice Activated Touchscreen Navigation System
- 15.5" Touchscreen
- Heated Front Row Seats with Memory settings for Driver
- Heated Steering Wheel
HARDWARE:
- 68 kWh Standard Range Battery
- Rear Primary Electric Motor
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Single Speed Automatic Transmission
This one owner, accident and claims free pony is ready for a new home! Sold safety inspected and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Balance of Manufacture Comprehensive Warranty (3 yrs / 60,000 km), Powertrain Warranty (5 yrs / 100,000 km) and Battery Warranty (8 yrs / 160,000 km).
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shift Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.