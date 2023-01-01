Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

33,613 KM

$42,877

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$42,877

+ taxes & licensing

33,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH1MLD61063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$42,877

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Ford Ranger