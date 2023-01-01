$42,877+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$42,877
+ taxes & licensing
33,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH1MLD61063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,613 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
