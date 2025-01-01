Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>4WD.<br><br>Black 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4D Crew Cab EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2021 Ford Ranger

111,188 KM

Details Description Features

$31,218

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12283098

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$31,218

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH5MLD24548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4WD.

Black 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4D Crew Cab EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 165,870 KM $14,994 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE 357,000 KM $4,834 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lincoln Nautilus Premiere 101A | Blue Cruise for sale in Oakville, ON
2025 Lincoln Nautilus Premiere 101A | Blue Cruise 20 KM $62,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,218

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger