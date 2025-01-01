$31,218+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$31,218
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,188KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH5MLD24548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD.
Black 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4D Crew Cab EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
4WD.
Black 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4D Crew Cab EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2021 Ford Ranger