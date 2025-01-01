Menu
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 8992 kilometers below market average!

Charcoal 2021 Ford Transit-250 Base 3D Cargo Van V6 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD

2021 Ford Transit 250

79,601 KM

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit 250

12563375

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C82MKA79221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 8992 kilometers below market average!


Charcoal 2021 Ford Transit-250 Base 3D Cargo Van V6 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
