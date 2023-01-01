Menu
2021 Ford Transit Connect

54,132 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Ford Transit Connect

2021 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2021 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581722
  • Stock #: P6540
  • VIN: NM0LS7W27M1492449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6540
  • Mileage 54,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

