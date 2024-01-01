2021 Honda Civic

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO 4DR SEDAN LOW KM <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>NO ACCIDENT, LANE KEEP. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK,POWER MIRRORS, KEYLSS FOB , AC,HEATED SEATS </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>LANE KEEP, PRE-COLLISION ALERT, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2021 Honda Civic

49,674 KM

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic

LX AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT LANE KEEP

2021 Honda Civic

LX AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT LANE KEEP

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,674KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F5XMH008528

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,674 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4DR SEDAN LOW KM  NO ACCIDENT, LANE KEEP. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK,POWER MIRRORS, KEYLSS FOB , AC,HEATED SEATS

 LANE KEEP, PRE-COLLISION ALERT,

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2021 Honda Civic