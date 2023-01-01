Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

39,987 KM

Details Features

$34,288

+ tax & licensing
$34,288

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$34,288

+ taxes & licensing

39,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10099566
  • Stock #: LP0539A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,987 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

