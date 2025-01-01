$25,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2021 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour b
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD – Reliable, Stylish, and Ready for Any Road!
Looking for a dependable SUV with great features and all-wheel drive capability? This 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD is the perfect choice! With a reputation for reliability, comfort, and efficiency, this CR-V is ready to take on any adventure.
Key Features:
- 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 190 hp & fuel-efficient performance
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confidence in all weather conditions
- Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) – Smooth & responsive driving
- Honda Sensing® Safety Suite:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)
- Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
- Spacious Interior with Seating for 5 – Comfortable & roomy
- 7-Inch Display Audio Touchscreen – Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Streaming Audio – Stay connected on the go
- Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility – Seamless smartphone integration
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera – Enhanced visibility for parking
- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) – Stylish & energy-efficient
- 17-Inch Alloy Wheels – Sleek and durable design
- Eco Assist™ System – Helps maximize fuel efficiency
- Ample Cargo Space – Perfect for road trips, groceries, or gear
- Automatic Climate Control – Set your ideal temperature with ease
This 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD delivers the perfect blend of performance, safety, and comfort. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or heading on a weekend getaway, this SUV has you covered!
Don't miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330