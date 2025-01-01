Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD – Reliable, Stylish, and Ready for Any Road!</strong></p><p>Looking for a dependable SUV with great features and all-wheel drive capability? This 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD is the perfect choice! With a reputation for reliability, comfort, and efficiency, this CR-V is ready to take on any adventure.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – 190 hp & fuel-efficient performance</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Confidence in all weather conditions</li><li><strong>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</strong> – Smooth & responsive driving</li><li><strong>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite:</strong><ul><li>Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)</li><li>Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)</li><li>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</li><li>Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)</li></ul></li><li><strong>Spacious Interior with Seating for 5</strong> – Comfortable & roomy</li><li><strong>7-Inch Display Audio Touchscreen</strong> – Easy-to-use infotainment system</li><li><strong>Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Streaming Audio</strong> – Stay connected on the go</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility</strong> – Seamless smartphone integration</li><li><strong>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</strong> – Enhanced visibility for parking</li><li><strong>LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)</strong> – Stylish & energy-efficient</li><li><strong>17-Inch Alloy Wheels</strong> – Sleek and durable design</li><li><strong>Eco Assist™ System</strong> – Helps maximize fuel efficiency</li><li><strong>Ample Cargo Space</strong> – Perfect for road trips, groceries, or gear</li><li><strong>Automatic Climate Control</strong> – Set your ideal temperature with ease</li></ul><p>This 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD delivers the perfect blend of performance, safety, and comfort. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or heading on a weekend getaway, this SUV has you covered!</p><p>Dont miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2021 Honda CR-V

92,300 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12264796

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1741636554
  2. 1741636560
  3. 1741636567
  4. 1741636572
  5. 1741636580
  6. 1741636588
  7. 1741636595
  8. 1741636602
  9. 1741636610
  10. 1741636619
  11. 1741636628
  12. 1741636635
  13. 1741636644
  14. 1741636652
  15. 1741636660
  16. 1741636668
  17. 1741636677
  18. 1741636685
  19. 1741636693
  20. 1741636701
  21. 1741636709
  22. 1741636716
  23. 1741636724
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H22MH217341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour b
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD – Reliable, Stylish, and Ready for Any Road!

Looking for a dependable SUV with great features and all-wheel drive capability? This 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD is the perfect choice! With a reputation for reliability, comfort, and efficiency, this CR-V is ready to take on any adventure.

Key Features:

  • 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 190 hp & fuel-efficient performance
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confidence in all weather conditions
  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) – Smooth & responsive driving
  • Honda Sensing® Safety Suite:
    • Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)
    • Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)
    • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
    • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
  • Spacious Interior with Seating for 5 – Comfortable & roomy
  • 7-Inch Display Audio Touchscreen – Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Streaming Audio – Stay connected on the go
  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility – Seamless smartphone integration
  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera – Enhanced visibility for parking
  • LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) – Stylish & energy-efficient
  • 17-Inch Alloy Wheels – Sleek and durable design
  • Eco Assist™ System – Helps maximize fuel efficiency
  • Ample Cargo Space – Perfect for road trips, groceries, or gear
  • Automatic Climate Control – Set your ideal temperature with ease

This 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD delivers the perfect blend of performance, safety, and comfort. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or heading on a weekend getaway, this SUV has you covered!

Don't miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI 89,440 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC 108,800 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual 133,970 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V