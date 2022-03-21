Menu
2021 Honda Pilot

23,855 KM

Details Features

$59,588

+ tax & licensing
$59,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Honda Pilot

2021 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD 7-Passenger with Leather Seats

2021 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD 7-Passenger with Leather Seats

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$59,588

+ taxes & licensing

23,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716400
  • Stock #: STK504299
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H07MB504299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # STK504299
  • Mileage 23,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

