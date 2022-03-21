$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
905-847-0838
2021 Honda Rebel
2021 Honda Rebel
Automatic 1100
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
177KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8876087
- VIN: jh25c8349mk000092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Standard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 177 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 177km Automatic Rebel 1100, Two Brothers performance exhaust.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
