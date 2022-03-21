Menu
2021 Honda Rebel

177 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2021 Honda Rebel

2021 Honda Rebel

Automatic 1100

2021 Honda Rebel

Automatic 1100

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

177KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8876087
  VIN: jh25c8349mk000092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 177 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 177km Automatic Rebel 1100, Two Brothers performance exhaust. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

