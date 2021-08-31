Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

1,051 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Preferred like new NO ACCIDENT CAR PALY

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1,051KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7672519
  • Stock #: 2884
  • VIN: KMHLM4AGXMU085279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,051 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

Auto  4DR  LIKE NEW ONLY 1051 KM NO ACCIDENT NO ISSUES

BLUE TOOTH , CAR PLAY( ANDRIOD + APPLE PLAY)

PUSH START, ANIT COLOISION, LINE DEPARTURE ALRET,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS KEYLESS   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION WHITE   EXTERIOR ON DARK GRY INTERIOR

NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX VERIFIED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KWYnsEQL9eVf1ZM4ViDwpqxaZ36Y9srO

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

