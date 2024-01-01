Menu
<p><strong>Local Ontario accident free Carfax verified !! </strong></p><p>Step into luxury and comfort with this stunning 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy, available at Twin Oaks Auto. This spacious SUV offers a refined driving experience with its powerful 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With its All Wheel Drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, the PALISADE provides a smooth and comfortable ride for you and your passengers.</p><p>Inside, youll be greeted by a luxurious interior boasting premium leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected with the world through the advanced infotainment system, featuring a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system. The PALISADEs numerous safety features provide peace of mind, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera.</p><p>With only 129,900 km on the odometer, this PALISADE is ready for many more adventures. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today and experience the luxury and comfort of the Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy.</p><p><strong>Five Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Ultimate Calligraphy Trim:</strong> Experience the epitome of luxury and style with this top-of-the-line trim level.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and an airy cabin with the spacious panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have a suite of advanced safety features at your disposal.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with a crystal-clear and powerful sound system.</li></ul><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><ul><li> </li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2021 Hyundai PALISADE