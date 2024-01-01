$32,990+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 129,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Ontario accident free Carfax verified !!
Step into luxury and comfort with this stunning 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy, available at Twin Oaks Auto. This spacious SUV offers a refined driving experience with its powerful 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With its All Wheel Drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, the PALISADE provides a smooth and comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
Inside, you'll be greeted by a luxurious interior boasting premium leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected with the world through the advanced infotainment system, featuring a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system. The PALISADE's numerous safety features provide peace of mind, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera.
With only 129,900 km on the odometer, this PALISADE is ready for many more adventures. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today and experience the luxury and comfort of the Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy.
Five Sizzling Features:
- Ultimate Calligraphy Trim: Experience the epitome of luxury and style with this top-of-the-line trim level.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and an airy cabin with the spacious panoramic sunroof.
- Heated and Ventilated Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with heated and ventilated front seats.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you have a suite of advanced safety features at your disposal.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with a crystal-clear and powerful sound system.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
