$33,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred BLIND SPOT LANE KEEP B-CAM B-TOOTH REMOT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9079411
- Stock #: 3185
- VIN: KM8J33A45MU309553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,438 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
LANE KEEP, collision avoidance , BLIND SPOT ALERT, FACTORY WARRANTY
AUTO, 5DR LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, PUSH START, REMOTE START, SMART KEY FOB,HEATED SEATS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
WILL COME WITH NEW FRONT BRAKES
car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LY9t3hqZJ3O7Gsk3gkrA9OwYohgf3%2Fv6
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
