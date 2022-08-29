Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

11,798 KM

Details Features

$55,088

+ tax & licensing
$55,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S with Clean Carfax and One Owner

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$55,088

+ taxes & licensing

11,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9220390
  • Stock #: 22721A
  • VIN: 1C6HJTAG1ML623684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,798 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-XXXX

866-608-5503

