$55,088+ tax & licensing
$55,088
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S with Clean Carfax and One Owner
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$55,088
+ taxes & licensing
11,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9220390
- Stock #: 22721A
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG1ML623684
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,798 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
Automatic
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4