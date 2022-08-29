2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9194710

9194710 Stock #: L03238

L03238 VIN: 1C4RJFJG2MC516206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,753 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation

