$35,244+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
69,619KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEN3MW808519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P7300
- Mileage 69,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2021 Jeep Wrangler