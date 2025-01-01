Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2021 Jeep Wrangler

69,619 KM

$35,244

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

13189670

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$35,244

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,619KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEN3MW808519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7300
  • Mileage 69,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$35,244

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2021 Jeep Wrangler