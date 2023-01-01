$49,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED WILLYS 4X4
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
17,953KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9497341
- VIN: 1c4hjxdg4mw633491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,953 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9