Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

17,953 KM

Details Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED WILLYS 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED WILLYS 4X4

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

17,953KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497341
  • VIN: 1c4hjxdg4mw633491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,953 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

2004 GMC Savana
28,123 KM
$3,998 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 104,346 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue
230,102 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory