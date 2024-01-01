2021 Kia Forte

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, CAR PLAY,</span><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; background: white;> BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AC</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ADD ONLY $499+TAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2021 Kia Forte

95,258 KM

Details Description Features

$18,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12022315

2021 Kia Forte

AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM HEATED SEATS

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1734458241
  2. 1734458241
  3. 1734458241
  4. 1734458241
  5. 1734458241
  6. 1734458241
  7. 1734458242
  8. 1734458242
  9. 1734458241
  10. 1734458241
  11. 1734458242
  12. 1734458242
  13. 1734458241
  14. 1734458241
  15. 1734458241
  16. 1734458242
  17. 1734458241
  18. 1734458241
  19. 1734458241
  20. 1734458242
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,258KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24ADXME393967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3759
  • Mileage 95,258 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AC

 

CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue AWD SV PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT ARROUND CAMERAS for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue AWD SV PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT ARROUND CAMERAS 141,929 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Scion iM TOYOTA IM AUTO 4DR HATCH BACK NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Scion iM TOYOTA IM AUTO 4DR HATCH BACK NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH 110,955 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START B-TOOTH CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START B-TOOTH CAMERA 154,319 KM $12,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte