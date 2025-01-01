Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER, MIRRORS, AC

 

CLEAN CAR FAX AVALABLE; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

2021 Kia Forte

135,704 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA BT

12968768

2021 Kia Forte

AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA BT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1757794633784
  2. 1757794634285
  3. 1757794634700
  4. 1757794635141
  5. 1757794635576
  6. 1757794636060
  7. 1757794636472
  8. 1757794636879
  9. 1757794637286
  10. 1757794637691
  11. 1757794638132
  12. 1757794638555
  13. 1757794638955
  14. 1757794639356
  15. 1757794639771
  16. 1757794640153
  17. 1757794640566
  18. 1757794640979
Logo_AccidentFree

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,704KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD9ME384810

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3933
  • Mileage 135,704 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER, MIRRORS, AC

 

CLEAN CAR FAX AVALABLE; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2021 Kia Forte