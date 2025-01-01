$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA BT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3933
- Mileage 135,704 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER, MIRRORS, AC
CLEAN CAR FAX AVALABLE; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
289-837-1234