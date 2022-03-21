Menu
2021 Kia Forte5

11,550 KM

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

GT | 6 SPD | ROOF | CLEAN CARAX | CPO | HTD SEATS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

11,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8946055
  • Stock #: K9218
  • VIN: KNAF45A78M5111747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,550 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Forte5-2021-id9015752.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $33
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! RARE 6 SPD STICK!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - PUSH BUTTON START - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - LEATHERETTE AND CLOTH COVERING - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - 8 INCH DISPLAY - ANDRIOD AUTO ...

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

