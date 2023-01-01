$42,889+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento
EX+ AWD
Location
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
16,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10200303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 16,557 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Vehicle | Clean CarFax Report | Kia Sorento LX+ | AWD | 2.5L I-4 Turbo | Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | 7 Passenger | Cloth Seats | Heated Front Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Camera | Lane Assist | And Much Much More!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
