Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Sorento

16,557 KM

Details Description Features

$42,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,889

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento

2021 Kia Sorento

EX+ AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sorento

EX+ AWD

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

  1. 1689782532
  2. 1689782534
  3. 1689782537
  4. 1689782540
  5. 1689782542
  6. 1689782545
  7. 1689782547
  8. 1689782550
  9. 1689782553
  10. 1689782556
  11. 1689782558
  12. 1689782561
  13. 1689782563
  14. 1689782566
  15. 1689782569
  16. 1689782572
  17. 1689782575
  18. 1689782578
  19. 1689782581
  20. 1689782584
  21. 1689782587
  22. 1689782590
  23. 1689782596
  24. 1689782599
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$42,889

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
16,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200303
  • VIN: 5XYRHDLF1MG067231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 16,557 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia SorentoSport Utility |2.5 L Turbo I4 |AWD
5XYRHDLF1MG067231 

One Owner Vehicle | Clean CarFax Report | Kia Sorento LX+ | AWD | 2.5L I-4 Turbo | Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | 7 Passenger | Cloth Seats | Heated Front Seats | Bluetooth | Back Up Camera | Lane Assist |  And Much Much More!!!!

 

  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • A/C
  • Security System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • ABS
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Defrost
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Door Locks
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Power Mirror(s)
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Steering
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Traction Control
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Power Windows
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • MP3 Player
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Privacy Glass
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Immobilizer
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Stability Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • HD Radio
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Front Collision Mitigation
  • Automatic Highbeams
  • LED Headlights
  • Cruise Control Steering Assist
  • Driver Monitoring

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 111,280 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 320i X DRIVE
 128,336 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda Miata MX-...
 2,254 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory