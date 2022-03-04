$25,980+ tax & licensing
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
LX IVT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
10,630KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8511644
- Stock #: K9025
- VIN: KNDJ23AUXM7148316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOW KMS! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - DRIVE MODE SELECT - POWER LOCKS + WINDOWS - KEYLESS ENTRY - AIR CONDITIONING MUCH MORE!
